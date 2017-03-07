UMIDIGI Z Pro features Lives Photos just like iPhone

Yesterday we talked about the Night Mode that is available on the UMIDIGI Z Pro. The newly announced flagship from Vernee, was officially uncovered during the MWC 2017 and it carries some impressive specs like the dual camera setup on the back that features two Sony IMX258 sensors. Today, we take a look at the Live Photos feature that is also present in the iPhone Series.

Turn Your Pictures Into Videos and Make Them Alive Forever

Every picture you take with the UMIDIGI Z PRO can also be a Live Photo. By activating the function, he camera app captures 1.5sec before and after you snap the photo and when you tap the photo in the gallery it will animate. So, you still get the 13MP still image that you wanted, but you also get a little bit extra, memorizing unforgettable moments dynamically. This way, you can remember some funny moments which occurred just before and after the photo was taken.

The Live Photo feature was introduced with the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus back in September 2015, and it’s also available in the camera app of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. To date, the UMIDIGI Z Pro is the first ever Android smartphone able to embed this technology on its stock app. Below, you can see how it works on both the Z Pro and the iPhone.

Specifications and availability

Besides the two SONY® IMX 258 main cameras with PDAF autofocus and Quad-LED Flash, the UMIDIGI Z PRO packs the powerful Helio X27 deca-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of Storage (with SD support up to 256GB), one 13mpx frontal Samsung Camera with soft light, a full metal body, a 5.5 inch FHD IGZO display made by Sharp, a Microarray touch ID 2.1 sensor and a 3780mAh Battery made by Sony.

