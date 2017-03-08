Blackview BV7000 Pro crash test (video)

Back in February, details about the Blackview BV7000 Pro emerged. And as the BV Series is among the best rugged devices around, combining good specs with above average rugged capabilities and affordable prices, it is a perfect solution for those who need such a device. So today, the company made available a video in which it demonstrates how easily it survives crash tests and other brutal treatment.

As you can see for yourself, the BV7000 Pro manages to survive the brutal tortures it goes through, although it is world’s thinnest, rugged business device on the market at only 12.6mm. It features MT6750T octa-core SoC accompanied by 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. In addition, the display is a 5″ FHD one with Gorilla Glass 3 on top. Lastly, its battery has a 3500mAh capacity with quick charge support. Of course, it supports LTE networks and will come in 3 colors. Oh, there is a fingerprint sensor too.

The device is already on presale for $189.99 and you can find it on Aliexpress here. For more details and the complete specsheet, visit the official product page.

