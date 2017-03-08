Latest Vivo XPlay 6 Update Brings 8X Camera Zoom

Buy blackview bv6000s phones

Vivo has begun rolling out a new update (called Update 1.19.2) for the XPlay 6 that brings 8X camera zoom support, a slew of new bug fixes, security patches, performance improvements, and more to the company’s latest flagship.

vivo xplay 6

While the update is relatively minor, the addition of 8X camera zoom support for the Xplay 6 will greatly enhance the capabilities of the device’s 16-megapixel rear and 12-megapixel front-facing cameras, especially since the flagship has been targeted at photography enthusiasts.

RELATED: Vivo Announces the Vivo XPlay 6 with Dual Curved Display & Powerful f/1.7 IMX362 Camera

The Vivo Xplay 6 was initially launched last November and, apart from the aforementioned cameras, it also features a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED QuadHD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a 4080mAh battery.

(source)

