Latest Vivo XPlay 6 Update Brings 8X Camera Zoom

Vivo has begun rolling out a new update (called Update 1.19.2) for the XPlay 6 that brings 8X camera zoom support, a slew of new bug fixes, security patches, performance improvements, and more to the company’s latest flagship.

While the update is relatively minor, the addition of 8X camera zoom support for the Xplay 6 will greatly enhance the capabilities of the device’s 16-megapixel rear and 12-megapixel front-facing cameras, especially since the flagship has been targeted at photography enthusiasts.

The Vivo Xplay 6 was initially launched last November and, apart from the aforementioned cameras, it also features a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED QuadHD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a 4080mAh battery.

