Leagoo M8 and M8 Pro discount promotion

Leagoo is in the middle of a brand sale campaign with discounts in many online retailers such as Hao Han, TOMTOP and Geeks Planet. Hao Han is also having the Leagoo M8 Pro on presales the featuring dual rear cameras, big 5.7’’ HD display as well as a big 3500 mAh battery that gives the handset a great battery life. In addition the M8 Pro supports LTE networks. The presale is global so anyone can preorder.

What’s more, TomTop has a brand wall ready for Leagoo. Almost all their products are available on great prices. Available are the M8, M5 Plus, M5, T1/T1 Plus and Z5C. The price drop is between 10% and 31%. In addition, another store, Geeks Planet is doing discount for the M8 and M8 Pro as well. The two devices are similar in specs with 5.7″ 720p vivid display and sport 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage, expandable to 128GB more via microSD. But similarities end right about here, as the M8 Pro features the MT6737 SoC over the MT6580A as well as better cameras. The dual camera setup on the Pro version makes it one of the most affordable dual camera device globally.

To obtain the Leagoo M8 for $72.37, you can visit the Geeks Planet product page here while the M8 Plus presale page is here available for $84.05. Lastly, the M8 is also available on TopTop a little cheaper at $69.99. For more information just visit the official company site.

