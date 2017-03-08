Ulefone Gemini Pro and later models will feature Google Assistant

Google Assistant is the biggest addition to the mobile ecosystem from Google, but until now it is only available on Pixel devices. Google has already announced that it will soon come to other Marshmallow and Nougat phones though. Also, today Ulefone announced that their coming devices, from Gemini Pro on, will have Google Assistant preinstalled for AI functions.

As Google announced on February 26, they will be bringing Google Assistant to devices running Android Nougat and Marshmallow. On new Ulefone models to come, the company will also optimize the kernel code for the compatibility of Google Assistant. For Chinese phone buyers, this is definitely good news as it means that they will be able to enjoy Google’s cutting edge technology with a budget.

Ulefone will launch several high-rank products in 2017 such as Ulefone Armor 2, F1, T1, and T3. And the company confirms that all of them will have Google Assistant. Undoubtedly an unexpected move from a small player in the mobile industry for the time being.

Source

