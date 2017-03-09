AGM Flash Sale: Get yours for $9.9 only!

Flash sales like this happen all the time, but they last olny for a few days at best. This time things are different. In order to express its gratefulness to all the customers, AGM has cooperated with several online retailers and offers a promotional event themed “Fans Carnival”. It is about a $9.9 Flash Sale from Mar 9th to Mar 22th. As long as the activity lasts, you just need to pay $9.9 to get an AGM phone everyday at 17:00 (GMT +8). But you better be quick because the quantity is limited.



What’s more, you can also have some sweet discounts of AGM phones. For instance, the IP68 waterproof flagship AGM X1 with dual camera is reduced to just $269.99, down from $299.99. And there are other 3 devices for you to snap or purchase with promotional price. The AGM A8 is available for just $139.99 and the AGM A2 for $99.99. Lastly, the AGM M1 sells for $39.99.

You can visit the sites for the promotional event such as igogo, TomTop, Geekbuying and Gearbest. For all the info about the Flash Sale and AGM handsets you can click here.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: