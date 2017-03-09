Elephone P25 official introduction video is now available (video)

Elephone has been criticized many times for its devices in the past. Most of the complaints came from the lack of aftersales support as far as software updates are concerned. Som other complaints had to do with features that were incomplete or tottaly absent from the hardware. But, as of last year, Elephone made a big turn and started supporting its devices with constant updates and strong hardware specs. The latest and greatest upcoming device is the Elephone P25 that seems to have all the right pieces of the puzzle in place. Of course, the key feature is the camera setup.

On the front we have a 16MP sensor with soft flash for selfies that make it perfect for sharper and more vibrant photos. In addition, the main shooter features a 21MP Sony sensor with F/2.2 large aperture and PDAF that can focus in just 0.1sec.

Featuring the MTK Helio P25 SoC and large capacity 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, Elephone P25 flies through apps with ease. Also, the 5.5″ JDI in-cell FHD display gives you a truer representation of the world on the screen. Lastly, with 3600mAh capacity battery, power-saving screen, ultra-high speed CPU and excellent system optimization you don’t have to charge it every day. Oh, there is a powerful HiFi speaker as well!

More details about Elephone are available here.

