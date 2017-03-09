MGCOOL Explorer unboxing and first impressions

MGCOOL has continued to update its sports camera lineup by announcing the MGCOOL Explorer, Explorer 1S in early 2017. We just got our test unit from the company. Today we’ll go through some of the highlights and have a good look at its body design. We have anticipated the MGCOOL Explorer series for a long time to determine how it stands against rival products and it did not fail us considering the price of action cams.

The MGCOOL Explorer comes with 170 degree wide lens, behind which is 16MP Sony IMX179 sensor and Allwinner V3 SoC. The camera can record 4K@15fps video as well as 1080p@60fps. It’s a great option for enthusiasts looking to get into the world of action videos.

MGCOOL Explorer specs

1. High-quality 4K footage: 4K@15 fps, 1080p@60 fps, 720p@120fps

2. 6G lens with an ultra-wide 170° field of view

3. 16M Sony IMX 179 sensor

4. Allwinner V3 processor

5. Video format: MP4

6. USB & HDMI output interface

7. H.264 codec

8. Built-in WiFi

9. 1050mAh Li-on battery

Design and Usability

The MGCOOL Explorer is great for holding and of course, is mountable. When pick up the MGCOOL Explorer,the textured body drew our attention. Though the material is plastic, the body of this device has a metal look. The back of the Explorer is almost entirely covered by the 2″ TFT display. Also, the buttons on the sides are designed to be operated easily while holding it.

The package consists of the camera, a hard case that makes it dust, shock, and waterproof for as deep as 30m. Do take note that the camera on its own is already water-resistant to some extent and that’s a good thing. Additional contents include a bracket, clip, data cable, bicycle stand, helmet base and adaptor.

At $39.99, the MGCOOL Explorer is now on a promotion on Gearbest. If you are considering to enter the world of action cameras, MGCOOL Explorer is among the best options. Learn more about MGCOOL Explorer promotion here.

