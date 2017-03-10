Maze debuts with Maze Alpha, a Full Vision Display smartphone

It seems that a new era in the smartphone industry has began. After the Sharp Aquos and Xiaomi Mix, more and more companies are about to present their version of bezel-less devices. And if this is somewhat expected by well established companies, it is a big surprise when it is about the first device of a new company.

Maze is a new smartphone brand created by a Chinese mobile equipment manufacturing company who owns an R&D team and 3 factories. From what we learn at their website MazeMobile.com, they took the name “Maze” from HBO’s TV series Westworld. Their mission is to offer a level of customer service that goes above and beyond customers’ needs and expectations.

Maze will bring a gorgeous full vision, edge-to-edge display smartphone to the market: Maze Alpha. It will feature a 6″AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. From the photo, it seems the screen covers up a large area of the front of the device, yet we can not see how the bottom looks like. We doubt its fingerprint would be on the front or the back. Maybe they will go with the side-mounted fingerprint sensor. According to the source, it will come with Android 7.0 OS out of the box. More information will rise as release date is approaching. Until then, there is a preview section for the Maze Alpha on the official website here. We hope that it will A-Maze us.

