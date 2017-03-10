MGCOOL Flash Sale on Gearbest, as low as $16.99!

In March, the global shopping platform GearBest ushered in the 3d Anniversary celebration and together with MGCOOL launched a large-scale activity to serve all customers around the world. Below are three MGCOOL products on offer.

MGCOOL Explorer

The Explorer comes with 170-degree wide lens, behind which is a 16MP Sony IMX 179 sensor and is driven by Allwinner V3 SoC. The camera has 4K capabilities and is able to shoot full 1080p video at 60fps. It’s a great option for enthusiasts looking to get into the world of action videos. In addition, it supports 30m underwater shooting, 10m WiFi transmission, and more than ten languages. No matter where you are from, you can buy it from Gearbest that ships worldwide. You can find it here for $37.99.

MGCOOL Explorer 1S

Equipped with NT96660, Sony IMX078 sensor, support for 4K @ 24fps recording, 70 °/110 °/140 °/170 ° four wide-angle modes and also supports 30m underwater shooting and WiFi connectivity. During the event, the price of Explorer 1S is just $49.99. Find it here.

MGCOOL Band 2

The Band 2 has a new design and a touch display. Also present are real-time heart rate monitoring together with the the use of mobile app. In addition, you can set anti-loss function, alarm clock, sleep reminders and other activities. At the same time it supports music playback and video recording. During the event, the price of the Band 2 is just $16.99. Find it here.

Learn more about MGCOOL here.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: