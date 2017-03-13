Cubot introduces the Dual-Camera function of the Rainbow 2 (video)

Until now we had only seen dual camera setups from expensive flagships like the iPhone 7 Plus or affordable flagships from Chinese manufacturers that reach almost $300. Thankfully, this feature will reach much more people now that budget devices are beginning to appear. The beginning is made by Cubot with the Rainbow 2 that will sell for about $80 and will offer a dual-camera setup.

In the video below, the company demonstrates how the setup is implemented and some of the results. As expected, the implementation that Cubot went with, is more or less the same as the rest. It gives you the opportunity to focus wherever you want, creating a Bokeh Effect by blurring the background.

The device features a dual camera on the back with 2MP/13MP sensor combination. Also, the front camera is 5MP. Other than that, it sports a 5″ HD display and a 2350mAh battery under the hood. And, as Chinese manufacturers continue to improve their software support, Android 7.0 will drive the dual shooter phone. The SoC the Rainbow 2 uses is MT6580 backed by 1GB RAM and 16GB of storage. A minimum combination that promises to live up to your expectations.

