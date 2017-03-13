First impression for the MGCOOL Explorer 1S: Affordable with a good quality

MGCOOL has been very busy lately. Not only have they released a handful of 4K action cameras like Explorer, Explorer Elite and Explorer Pro, but they have been working hard on a new product MGCOOL Explorer 1S.

The MGCOOL Explorer 1S runs on NT96660 and adopts a 20MP Sony IMX078 sensor, enabling 4K video recording @24fps (QuickTime player required) and capture 20M still images. Besides, it also supports 2K @30fps, 1080p @60fps and 720p @120fps recording. The codec used for encoding is H.264. Plus,it has four view angles: 70°, 110°, 140°, 170° which is useful for framing distant views.

The MGCOOL Explorer 1S feels light. However, the exquisite wiredrawing finish makes it look like metal. So it doesn’t look cheap although it is made mostly of plastic. The camera body is very compact, great to hold and easy to operate. Also, the menu is operated with a few buttons: Up, Down, and OK (with the shutter). The menu is only a couple of levels deep but has many options. It is simple enough to navigate, although pressing the small buttons requires some efforts. In addition, the package contains most of the accessories you’ll ever need. It includes the camera, one waterproof case ( up to 30m deep), one camera bracket, one bicycle stand, two helmet bases, one clip, USB cable and the User Manual.

The MGCOOL Explorer 1S won’t cost you big money. It is now on a promotion at one of MGCOOL’s authorized dealers – Gearbest for $49.99. And as Spring is coming, take the Explorer 1S with you on your outdoors activities to capture precious moments.

MGCOOL Explorer 1S specs

Processor Novatek NT96660 Camera Sensor SONY IMX 078 Material Plastic Waterproofing Waterproof case,30m depth WiFi 10m Display 2” TFT Screen (320*240) Field of View 70°, 110°,140°,170° Codec H.264 Image format JPEG Video format MP4 Image resolution 20M/16M/14M/12M/10M/8M/5M Video resolution 4K @24fps, 2K @30fps, 1080p @60fps/30fps, 720p@120fps/60fps/30fps Battery 1050mAh Li-ion battery/1080p working time 80mins Charging 5V/1A,2 hours

