iMan is about to release another affordable IP67 phone: iMan X5

iMan is one of the few Chinese manufacturers that produce rugged smartphones, covering all the spectrum from entry level to luxury category. And if $249.99 sound too many for a device, worry not. The company is ready to release an entry level device with a price tag of around $80, iMan X5, with standard specs and IP67 certification for those who don’t want to spend a fortune for a rugged device.

So, the iMan X5 will be compact with a 4.5″ display with 5 points multitouch support. The SoC driving the device will be MT6580 for adequate power with low consumption. Coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB of storage, it is enough for average users (power users should look elsewhere). What’s more, the battery capacity of 3000mAh will give the X5 an outstanding runtime as the 4.5″ display and SoC are pretty power efficient. Also, besides the IP67 certification, Gorilla Glass 3 will be protecting the display. Lastly, it will be a dual-SIM, dual-Standby device with an SOS button available and a 5MP camera on the back.

The release date is not yet available, but it should be soon enough. Until then, you can see the rest of the iMan devices here.

