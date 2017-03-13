Vernee Apollo Flash Sale on Gearbest, $50 off

The Vernee Apollo release was delayed a few month, as the manufacturer decided to design the device from scratch. But now the wait is over and it is finally available. The only disadvantage is that the presale period is over and the discounted price is no more. Thankfully, Gearbest has a Flash Sale running with a $50 off the original price. This means that you can get the powerful flagship device for $249.99 only. There is no need for a coupon, as the price is already reduced. Just hurry because there are only 3 days and 155 left as we speak.

Vernee Apollo comes with a 5.5″ 2K (2560×1440) display, Helio X25, 21.0MP SONY IMX230 rear camera with PDAF support and 8.0MP wide angle (84°) front camera. Besides, it also features 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage and 3180mAh Li-polymer battery with quick charge support. Just 30′ are enough for a 0-50% charge. Go and check it out on the link below.

