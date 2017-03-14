Blackview BV7000 Pro durability video: Through fire and stone!

Finally, a durability video worth watching! It is common for manufacturers to conduct durability tests that are somewhat “safe” and in the end the device keeps working as usual. But this time, Blackview has something different. A durability video was uploaded yesterday on its official YouTube account showing the new Blackview BV7000 Pro going through some really tough tests and finally being destroyed.

But before the cruel end, the BV7000 Pro withstood a large amount of heat when dropped into a bowl with burning branches. Also, it did very well on the accidental drops on the concrete. Finally, the two testers went too far and burned the thing up. Even the battery exploded at sometime. And even at this stage, the Blackview BV7000 Pro proved to be a hard nut.

It features MT6750T octa-core SoC accompanied by 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. In addition, the display is a 5″ FHD one with Gorilla Glass 3 on top. Lastly, its battery has a 3500mAh capacity with quick charge support and it has a fast fingerprint sensor. Of course, it supports LTE networks and will come in 3 colors. The device is already available for order here. For more detailed specs and photos, visit the product page here.

