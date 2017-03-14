Maze Blade is coming soon with cool specs and attractive design

Last week, Maze brand suddenly emerged with a gorgeous 6″ bezel-less phone, and our source is now telling us that they are really well-prepared to enter the mobile market by announcing another device. From last news we know, the first smartphone, Alpha will not be available soon. But today, we learned that their second device, Maze Blade will be on sale at the end of March.

From the picture,we can see that it consists of two pieces of glass surrounded by metal frames that give the Blade a beautyful look. It’s sleek lines and rounded edges add to the overall fancy look and feel. To be more user-friendly, Blade added a shortcut key on the right side, to easily access the app you use most often. Also, by adding the Guest mode function, it enables you to switch to a different guest profile quickly to protect your personal data.

As for its main specs, the Maze Blade will feature a 5.5″ FHD IPS display with Touch ID fingerprint sensor on the front. Also, it will sport the MTK6753 SoC, 3GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage with expandable storage support, while cameras come with 8MP/13MP combination (no interpolation). We assume that it could hit the market pretty soon. For more information, you can visit the product page here.

