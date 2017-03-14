Vernee CEO explains the design philosophy of Apollo X

Vernee is going to release a new model – Apollo X that was announced during MWC 2017 and will sport mainstream specs like Helio X20, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Why does Vernee launch this not clearly orientated model now? And what does “X” in its name suggest? In fact, Apollo X was created… by chance. It wasn’t even in Vernee’s product plan. Since its foundation, Vernee has always been interacting with its users. From the feedbacks gathered on Facebook, forum and via email, Vernee learned that many users want a smartphone that would pack mainstream specs and shows no weakness in shooting and design. They also paid more attention to RAM, storage and battery life and hope Vernee could satisfy their needs with a new cost-effective model.

Vernee’s CEO Jacky gave much thought to those feedbacks. Yes, mere high configuration doesn’t necessarily mean great user experience. Maybe it’s time release a new model according to users’ need. But how many users will pay for that? And how to deal with overstocked products if this model doesn’t sell well? Between that and the fear that the “Do Better” slogan might become an empty promise, Vernee finally chose to cater to the need of its users and release the tailored deca-core model – Apollo X.

Apollo X will sport all metal (space-grade aluminum) unibody processed though 3D sandblasting treatment. It will carry deca-core Helio X20 and come with 4GB RAM and 64 of storage (up to 128GB expansion). To make the screen clearer and super responsive, Vernee chose the Sharp IGZO display (5.5″ FHD). And camera-wise, Apollo X will house a Sony IMX258 sensor.

The device adopts the leading quick charging solution – Vcharge (9V2A, 18W) coupled with a 3500mAh high density battery. In addition, it will be the first to run on Vernee’s own operating system – VOS, truly designed for worldwide users. Meanwhile, Vernee also promised to roll out Android 7.0 update for Apollo X when the official shipment starts, its previous generation Apollo Lite will also get this update at that time.

According to Jacky, the “X” in the name Apollo X not only stands for mystery, discovery and the pursuit of perfection, but also signifies Vernee’s gratitude towards its followers. As for the price, Jacky revealed that it will be lower than $220. No wonder they said it would be the most cost-effective flagship with 64GB of storage. Vernee Apollo X will be launched this month. Stay tuned. In the meantime, you can get the Apollo Lite for $90 off.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: