Xiaomi Sells 1 Million Redmi Note 4s Units in 45 Days in India

India is one of the world’s fastest growing smartphone markets and companies like Xiaomi have taken it upon themselves to aggressively penetrate the burgeoning market. And it looks like its efforts are paying off as the company has just announced that it has already sold over 1 million units of its recently released Redmi Note 4 in just 45 days. Meaning the company sold one unit every four seconds.

According to Xiaomi, the Redmi Note 4 is the currently the fastest selling smartphone in India.

A large portion of the Redmi Note 4’s incredible sales in India can be attributed to its initial flash sale which sold over 250,000 units in just 10 minutes. And with a price of only Rs. 9,999 for the entry-level variant, Rs. 10,999 for the mid-range variant, and Rs. 12,999 for the high-end variant, the device’s price-performance ratio is hard to resist.

The three available variants of the Redmi Note 4 feature 2GB of RAM with 32GB of storage, 3GB of RAM with 64GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage. As for the rest of its specifications, the Redmi Note 4 features a 5.5-inch full HD 1080p display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and a 4100mAh battery.

It’s also equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is available in Gold, Grey, Matte Black, or Silver and comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Xioami’s own skin on top.

