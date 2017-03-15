AGM A8 Rugged smartphone gets $60 off on Giztop

AGM may be running a $9.9 flash sale on several online retailers, but it is known that to manage to get it at this price you must be very very lucky and very very quick as there are only very few units available at this price. Thankfully, there are other respectable online shops like Giztop that make great offers from time to time and is now offering the AGM A8 for $139.99. That is $80 off its official price. Also, there is no need for messing with coupons, as the discount is already calculated.

The AGM A8 is a rugged smartphone that features IP68 rating and is guaranteed by US Military Standard MIL-STD 810G to withstand drops, high or low temperatures and can remain submerged in under five feet of water for up to 30 minutes. It sports a 5″ HD display along with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. In addition, it carries the a Snapdragon SoC (SD410) something not very common among Chinese manufacturers. Lastly, the battery can take you through the day easily as it has a 4050mAh capacity. You can find it on the link below.

