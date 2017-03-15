MGCOOL Explorer 1S real photo samples

When searching for an Action Camera, the first thing you want it to do well is shoot good quality videos. Surely, videos are alive and take you back to the activity you were enjoying earlier, but photos have their own charm as well. In fact, many people believe that photos are better than videos as they allow your imagination and mind to go back to prior events and reminisce pleasant moments.

Recently, MGCOOL released a super affordable action camera, Explorer 1S that apart from 4K video, it is capable of taking good photos too. Since it features the NT96660 chipset and Sony IMX179 sensor, it can also shoot good quality photos. But what about some real samples? We recently shot some of them with the Explorer 1S and you can see them below in the gallery. What do you think of them? In our opinion, their quality is very good compared to its price tag.

By the way, MGCOOL Explorer 1S is still on flash sale on Gearbest, with the price being very competitive. Now is a good time to make a purchase if you are into action sports and activities. You can find it here and visit the MGCOOL official webpage for more information.

