Nomu S30 rugged smartphone receives a 32% discount

Rugged smartphones have earned a fair share in the mobile market the last 2-3 years and that’s thanks to the fact that manufacturers equip them with high end specs instead of the weak ones the years before. One of the best such device in the global market is Nomu S30. Offering great specs and durability, it’s a candidate for the best rugged consumer device to date. Of course, this has an impact on the price that is a bit unusual for a Chinese company, but that won’t be a problem as it’s on a great discount offer until March 20. You can get it on Aliexpress for 32% off its original price. After the discount, the price drops to $220.99 which is great for a device of this class.

Nomu S30 features a 5.5-inch 1080p display and is powered by a MediaTek MT6755 octa-core chipset clocked at 2.0GHz. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Also, Nomu S30 is an extremely rugged smartphone as it is shock-proof, fully dust-proof and can survive falls from a height of 1.2 meters. It comes with IP68 certification as it can survive 5 meters under waters for 2 hours. In addition, it sports NFC, OTG, Glove mode and has a loud waterproof Speaker with NXP SmartPA module. Lastly, it features a 13MP (16MP via interpolation) rear camera and a 5MP (8MP via interpolation) front camera. It comes with 4G LTE support and caries a massive 5000mAh battery capacity. Also, it supports quick charging technology PumpExpress 3.0 which can increase the charging speeds by up to 45%. You can find it on Aliexpress by visiting the link below.

