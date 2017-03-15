Ulefone Power II will get a US version, claims to be the best designed big battery device (video)

The first generation of the mammoth battery device Ulefone Power became a huge hit for the company and was among the devices with the best battery performance. As the second generation is coming soon, the company announced on their blog today that Ulefone Power II will have 2 versions in terms of frequency bands, one for Europe and the other for America. The European version will support the conventional European bands as Ulefone devices always do, while the American version will be compatible with Bands 2, 4, 5 in WCDMA and Bands 2, 4, 5, 7, 17, 28A in FDD-LTE.

Ulefone Power II 6050mAh Sony Li-polymer battery is stuffed in a metal unibody, where the wide curved chamfer on the edges is supposed to offer better grip on such a tough device. The back camera sits in the middle of the upper part at the back cover, but the fingerprint scanner has been moved to the front side right below the 5.5″ FHD display. Also, it is covered with a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass. As for the color palette, Ulefone has only shown us the black version on the video below, but there will also be a gold as well as a grey version.

The original Ulefone Power has been Ulefone’s best selling and model ever, and with the new Power II Ulefone is developing a profitable big battery series.

