Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Global Edition gets 10% off on Banggood (coupon)

Chinese smartphones may be very popular among users around the world, mainly because of their price/value ratio, but there are some drawbacks as well. The most common is the lack of some LTE Bands that are common mainly in Europe, especially Band 20. This is mainly due to patent issues and that’s the reason why the Global Editions of Xiaomi devices are more expensive than their Chinese siblings. Thankfully, many online retailers offer coupon deals that reduce their price. This is the case with the offer for Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Global Edition that gets a 10% off its original price with the use of coupon n4global during checkout.

The main selling point of the Redmi Note 4 is definitely the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset onboard which many would prefer over the Helio X20. The chipset also provides a more efficient battery management than the Helio flavour. The Note 4 sports an aluminum unibody and a 5.5″ FHD display with 2.5D curved glass on top. The device on offer is the version with 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. There is also a large 4,100mAh battery crammed inside the smartphone. As for the camera, it carries a 13MP rear sensor with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and LED flash, as well as a 5MP selfie shooter up front. You can grab the deal on the link provided below.

