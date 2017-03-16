Buy blackview bv7000 phones

Cagabi One aims to prevail over the Nokia 3310

News

by Dimitris Economou ago 3

The new brand Cagabi is about to release its very first product—Cagabi One. The final exact price for Cagabi One in preorder is $39.99, even cheaper than a feature phone like Nokia 3310 which is priced at $50. But even with such a seemingly money-loss business, Cagabi insists that they adopt the best mobile phone components and maintain the quality.

Cagabi One

For Cagabi One to go against the Nokia 3310, price alone is not enough. For that reason, the company has put design in first place by incorporating the following characteristics.

1. Curve on the back to fit better in hand
2. Brushed back cover to reduce slippy accidents
3. Chamfered edge for better grip
4. Zinc alloy frame all around to protect the screen from possible breaking
5. 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for better swiping and protection

Cagabi One

 

Also, the design of camera set on Cagabi One is different from others. It is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 so it is fireproof and can resist normal scratches.

In addition the device will come in 7 colors: Dark Grey, Silver, Champagne Gold, Red, Yellow, Navy Blue, Tiffany Blue. As it is natural, such a low priced device will for sure have some corners cut, but that is a compromise someone could make for such a low price. The preorder will begin at the end of March and its main features are the following.

 

Cagabi One main specs

  • 5″ IPS display
  • 1280*720 resolution
  • MT6580A/MT6737 chipset
  • 1GB/2GB RAM+8GB/16GB storage
  • 2200mAh battery
  • 8MP/5MP OV rear/front camera
  • Dual camera flash
  • Front camera flash
  • Dual SIM, dual standby
  • TF card support
  • Assefa Hanson

    6737 at this price point makes this officially the best bang for buck device in the world is the sub 50 smartphone even an existing price bracket? Seems like this is a pioneer in that regards correct me if im wrong

    • Muhammad Yasir

      they need to up the ante tho .. no type c and no fingerprint scanner plus stupid 6580 being used is a MORON move !

  • Muhammad Yasir

    fingerprint scanner ?