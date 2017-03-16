MGCOOL Explorer 1S test footage (video)

A couple of days ago we had the chance to see some photo samples taken with the MGCOOL Explorer 1S. Being an action camera, its main goal is to shoot action videos rather that photos, but it does well in that category too. Today, we have a chance to watch some video footage shot with Explorer 1S, provided by the company.

As we mentioned before, MGCOOL Explorer 1S is a good action camera with the best price-quality ratio, it runs on NT96660 and adopts a 20MP Sony IMX078 sensor, which enables it to record 4K video at 24fps (QuickTime player required) and capture 20M still images. Besides, it also supports shooting 2K (2560*1440)@30fps, Full HD@60fps, 720P@120fps. H.264 is used in this camera for encoding videos.

Another advantage of this camera is that it has four view angles: 70°, 110°, 140°, 170°. It is very useful for framing distant views. In the video below, you can watch the video that shows off some of China’s beautiful landscapes. The MGCOOL Explorer 1S is available on Gearbest for $49.99.

