Oukitel K6000 Plus will feature a 16MP non-polarized camera sensor

Just last week, Oukitel announced that their new model K6000 Plus is coming soon. As a big battery smartphone with Android Nougat OS, K6000 Plus is definitely a device worth waiting for. Besides the battery capacity, we now have more info on some of its specs. The “Conqueror”, as the company calls the device, will be a fighter in battery capacity and charging speed: fully charge 6080mAh battery in 1hour and 40 minutes with the 12V/2A flash charger.

In addition, it will feature a 5.5″ FHD display with AUO brand LCD panel and Asahi touch glass. Also, the CNC craft on the middle frame makes it look thinner than it really is. According to Oukitel, the thickness and weight of K6000 Plus reduced compared to the K6000 Pro. The camera is another highlight of the device.

The primary 16MP camera is from Omnivision with 16880 sensor, and it adopts PDAF for rapid focus. With PDAF, it will finish focusing with one calculation and reduce the calculate burden of the processor. The front 8MP camera offers 80° wide angle for group selfies. Megapixels for both cameras are real, no interpolation in this one. We hope it will be able to shoot decent photos, unlike many Chinese devices that advertise the MP number but take really awful photos.

The Oukitel K6000 Plus is going to hit market by the end of March, so more information will be soon available.

