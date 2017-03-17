Elephone C1 Max reaching release stage soon

After several months of leaks and rumors, Elephone is going to release its first dual camera device, Elephone C1 Max. Unlike other Chinese manufacturers that presented their proposition with dual camera setup, Elephone chose to go with a big 6″ display. As you can see in the photo below, it even makes the iPhone 7 Plus look small in their side-by-side comparison.

While a big display has its advantages, the C1 Max seems to have bigger bezels than the iPhone, thus making it almost like a 7″ tablet. We will have to wait until we get our hands on it to see how well it fits in the hand and how easy it is to use. Nevertheless, it is an option for XL display lovers.

We still don’t have all the specs available in detail, but some of them are confirmed. Like the SoC that will lie inside it. It is the MTK6737 64bit SoC from Mediatek. Also, the 6″ display has an HD resolution and there is a fingerprint sensor on the back. In addition, the front shooter is 5MP and on the back we have a dual 5MP+13MP sensor setup. In previous news, we were informed that Android 7.0 Nougat will come preinstalled. We hope that soon enough we will have all the specs available in detail. More information on Elephone devices is available here.

