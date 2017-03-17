UMIDIGI to release an All-Screen device with dual-lens camera?

You might be familiar with Xiaomi Mix, the stunning almost bezel-free screen beauty. Since the start is made with a mass production device, others will follow soon. Today, we got some oozed message from the uprising Chinese smartphone manufacturer, UMIDIGI, that it will soon release a similar all-screen on one of their upcoming products. Its code name will probably be C Note.

Massive display is what you would expect for an all-screen phone, sleek and shiny as eye-catching. The front camera, as seen in the leaked photos, will be placed at the lower center, instead of at the bottom right like that on Xiaomi Mi Mix. Of course, most of the physical buttons will move to the sides and the back of the phone as there is no room anywhere else. It is quite possible that the C Note will sport dual cameras on the back, as the company has previous experience with the UMIDIGI Z Pro.

I believe it will be a very interesting device, as all the recent ones from UMIDIGI but that doesn’t necessarily mean it will be flawless. Until then you can check out the Flash Sale promotion on their official website.

