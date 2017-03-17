Vernee Apollo X could feature the OXI Desktop window manager

Multiwindow support is a feature that is missing from Android and that could take the user experience to another level. Remix OS is a perfect example of how Android could become a fully fledged desktop OS. Another solution is OXI Desktop that is developed for Android to provide a new desktop-like experience, using a smartphone or a tablet.

OXI lets you use your smartphone or tablet like a regular mobile device, with all apps running in full-screen. Additionally, you can enable a multi-window mode that makes Android look and feel more like a desktop OS. Also, you can cast the multi-window environment to an external display while staying in full-screen mode on your mobile device. This lets you use the device in dual mode, multi-window on the display and mobile on your device. It works like Microsoft’s Continuum.

Because it requires high performance hardware for smartphones to deliver the best PC-like working experience, a strong hardware configuration is a requirement. The upcoming Vernee Apollo X is said that will be the first to come with OXI preinstalled. The software optimization is now on Vernee’s schedule.

In fact, apart from Microsoft, Samsung and Moto are also in the midst of developing their own office software for their smartphones. With increasingly upgraded hardware on smartphones which can compete with PCs now, dealing with work on your phone will become a trend soon. It is impressive for such a new company to make a move like this, but we will wait until it’s released to judge how well implemented it will be in the Vernee Apollo X. You can find Vernee deals on the Gearbest 3d Anniversary Event, here.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: