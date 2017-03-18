Get the Xiaomi Mi Band 2 for just $19.99!

The market is full of fitness-related products but the Xiaomi Mi Band series is one of the most popular in the world. The latest iteration of the product brings some significant upgrades like the Oled display but keeps an affordable price. You can now get the Mi Band 2 for just $19.99 from lightinthebox.com which sounds like an awesome deal. Make sure to use the coupon code: OZB105064470A at the checkout.

At the first glance, the Mi Band 2 follows a familiar design language but there are some significant upgrades.

First of all, we have an OLED display, which is power-efficient and it displays info like clock, steps taken, calories burned, heart rate, distance walked and various notifications from your smartphone. You can navigate through the information displayed with just one capacitive button.

As for the band itself, I found it to be very convenient to wear all day long. Also, it is durable and it does not seem to wear off anytime soon.

The Mi Band 2 can track you steps, measure your heart rate and it does that very accurately.

Other features worth mentioning are that the band has a sedentary reminder, notifications of missed calls, messages or various apps. Also, the band can track your sleep patterns, vibrate as an alarm clock and so on. All of those features sync with your phone using the Mi Fit app that is simple and easy to use and I didn’t have any connectivity/syncing issues with my phone (tested with the OnePlus 3). Last but not least, the Mi Band 2 is IP67-certified, meaning that it is splash-proof and dust-proof.

The Mi Band 2 is said to give you around 20 days of battery life. It delivers in reality for sure. In fact, I have a feeling that the battery could last for a longer time. I’ve used the band for 10 days and it used just 25% of battery life!

