Oukitel K6000 Plus design revealed: Clean and Minimalistic (video)

Yesterday, Oukitel released a video that reveals the design of the K6000 plus, the new battery beast with the best configuration among the K Series. Following the predecessors in the “K” series, Oukitel K6000 Plus features a 6080mAh battery, 12V/2A fast charger, 16MP rear and 8MP front camera, MediaTek MT6750T octa-core processor and 4GB RAM with 64GB of storage.

This is a significant device for Oukitel as it not only features the a big battery, but combines it with strong performance as well. In addition, the company has added fast charging support with the 12V/2A charger. This means that it goes from 0% to 100% in just 100min, whereas it would need about 5 hours with a conventional 5V/2A one.

The K6000 plus features a 5.5″ 1080p AUO display with fingerprint sensor just below it. The front fingerprint sensor placement is handy for those who have a phone holder in their car for navigation or for those who use it laying on the table. Also, thhe 3 color light notification LED between the front camera and receiver will notify you new messages.

It carries an MT6750T Octa-core SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage and it supports up to 2TB for expandable memory according to the product manager. It can even read a 2TB external HDD if you connect it to the device! Please notice, that for 64GB and above microSD cards, it needs to format them first. That said, the K6000 Plus has a hybrid SIM slot meaning that you can either use two microSIM cards or one microSIM and a microSD card.

More information about its huge battery and fast charger will be soon available.

