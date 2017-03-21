blackview bv8000 pro discount

Elephone C1 Max official video is out, demonstrates great features

At last, the first dual camera device from Elephone is approaching release and the company uploaded a video introduction on its official YouTube channel to introduce the upcoming Elephone C1 Max. As with most Elephone devices, the C1 Max  is a combination of style, performance and relatively affordable price.
As we know from previous news, the company decided to abandon the 5.5″ standard size and opted for a large 6″ HD display covered by 2.5D glass. The body features matte metal for a satin like finish and premium build quality. Because of the large display setup, the design features a curved shape to make it comfortable to hold and handle single-handedly.
Apart from size and shape, the killer feature is its dual camera setup that sports one color and one B&W sensor. Practically, it is the same implementation as in the Huawei P9. This setup offers better low light performance and more details. The company claims that the results are very good but we’ll have to wait for a camera review to judge. Lastly, it will come preloaded with Android 7.0. More information will be soon available on the Elephone official website here.
  • Nehal

    suggest me which phone i buy Elephone C1 Max or Gretel GT6000 both are 2 gb ram but gretel have 6000mAh battery so i think gretel is best for me. this phone price only at $95…

