Oukitel U16 Max officially announced, launches globally on March 28

Oukitel U16 Max was officially announced today with the company using the moto “More than bigger”, to promote the device with “big screen, big battery, and big memory”. Also, Oukitel pairs with Aliexpress to launch the device that is the first 6.0″ mobile phone of the company.

The Oukitel U16 Max is the most important change with respect to previous models as far as the screen size is concerned. Going from 5.5″ to 6″ is a change that several Chinese manufacturers follow and so did Oukitel. “We wanted to make a difference and breakthrough for the upcoming model, delivering better visuals and quality to the user” said Mr. Lin, Marketing Manager.

The device features a 6.0’’ display with 1280×720 resolution and an LTPS panel made by JDI and is a 5-point multi-touch. In terms of camera, the U16 Max has a rear camera with a 13MP Micron AR1335 sensor and an aperture of f/2.0 with single flash. In addition, the front camera hast 5 MP OmniVision GC5005 sensor and an aperture size of f/2.2 for increased selfies image quality. Note that there is no interpolation present.

U16 Max’s second “big” feature is its battery. It’s not the biggest on the market, but combined with the HD display, the 4000mAh SCUD battery should give you plenty of on-screen time. Additionally, it supports quick charge that saves you time with only a few minutes of charging. The aluminum metal back cover adds additional protection in case of a battery malfunction.

The last “big” is about memory. The U16 Max carries high-speed 3GB RAM and 32 GB storage capacity paired with the Media Tek MTK6753 Octa-Core processor, allowing you to navigate and multitask running different apps or games without stutter and lag. Moreover, you can add extra memory storage up to 32GB as it supports microSD card to store up to 20,000 photos, 6,000 songs or 7-hour of 1080p videos.

Aside from the hardware part, software is also interesting. The Android 7.0 version is pre-installed with some cool features like Parallel Space that lets you use two accounts on apps and One Hand Mode that shrinks the desktop for use with one hand. Other features are the fingerprint sensor which allows you to bind your fingerprint to specific apps or to unlock your phone main screen, dual SIM support, 3 fingers quick screenshot, float gesture and more.

It comes in 2 colors, Space Grey and Champagne Gold and is available now at Aliexpress for a promotional launching price of $109.99 (full price $148.64). Full specs and photos are available on the official product page here.

