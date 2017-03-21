Ulefone Power 2 Launched With 4GB/64GB and 6050mAh battery

Ulefone Power was expected to launch any time now and today the company published the full specs list of it on their official website. With a 6050mAh huge battery, the original Ulefone Power has been the company’s best seller, but will consumers’ needs for even better battery performance, the company went one step forward.

Ulefone Power 2 features the same battery capacity of 6050mAh but thanks to a better output control chipset, the latest Sony Li-polymer battery will still last a user for 4 days, given the stronger – thus more energy consuming – chipset. And with the fast charging support, the battery charges in about 2 hours.

Upgrade is also seen in the major specs on Ulefone Power 2. The MTK6750T octa-core SoC has CAT6 baseband which supports 50/300Mbps 4G speed. Plenty of RAM is available as well (4GB) as well as 64GB of internal storage. Also, the display carries a 5.5″ FHD panel. As for the cameras, the Power 2 is equipped with 16MP and 13MP cameras (interpolated) on rear and front sides, respectively. Besides, users of Power 2 will be able to use the front-facing fingerprint scanner and gyro sensor.

Design-wise, Ulefone chose to go with a metal body with premium matte finish and curved chamfers for better grip. Three colors will be available (black, golden, and grey). The presale will begin on March 29 and you will be able to opt for a voucher to get $40 worth gift package that will come with the device. For more information, you can visit the official product page here. Below you can see the official Power 2 video from Ulefone.

