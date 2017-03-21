UMIDIGI launches Loyalty Reward Program, starts with UMi Z users

A turn towards aftersales customer support has been made by the Chinese manufacturers the last 2 years, and UMIDIGI is going that way too. So, after the success of their previous models, UMIDIGI is taking a further step to engage their customers by launching a “Loyalty Reward Program”. And what better way to reward your existing users first. In particular, UMIDIGI has something special to offer to their UMi Z users. Details of the event are available in the UMIDIGI community here. In short, it’s about a photo contest. Take a photo with your device, upload it to the dedicated forum and win a flip cover for your device.

UMi Z is the highest-ranked model so far from UMIDIGI and the last model to carry “UMi” branding before rebranding to UMIDIGI. Being the first phone in the world to debut the latest and most powerful MTK processor – Helio X27, UMi Z is convincingly the most affordable phone for high-performance 3D game gaming.

Apart from the compelling specs, UMi Z is also a beautifully crafted. The full metal design gives the device a premium look and feel while “form follows function” philosophy is obvious. In general, if you’re looking for an affordable phone that can handle the heavy duty of gaming and shoot decent photos, UMi Z is a definite candidate.

