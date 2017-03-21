This Is How The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Looks Like: Real Images

Xiaomi just launched its new Mi TV 4A family of televisions at a conference in China earlier today. The new family of televisions are available in 43-, 49-, 55-, and 65-inch models and are powered by a 64-bit Amlogic T962 quad-core processor (which consists of four 1.5GHz A53 cores coupled with a Mali graphics processor), 2GB of DDR4 memory, eMMC5.1 flash memory, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity, and support for Dolby and DTS encoded video.

Pictures of the 43-inch model of the Mi TV 4A were released soon after the launch of the televisions, giving us a close and actual look at Xiaomi’s new range of smart TVs.

Bezel-less displays are looking to be the new trend for televisions this year but it looks like the company has decided to keep the bezels on their more budget-oriented televisions. Apart from the actual display, the 43-inch model of the Mi TV 4A features a slew of input and connectivity options including standard RCA ports, an S/PDIF audio port, two USB 2.0 ports, two HDMI ports, and an RJ45 Ethernet port.

The new Mi TV 5A televisions will go on sale in China starting March 23. No word yet on whether the new televisions will be released in other territories.

