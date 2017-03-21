Xiaomi Mi6 already listed on Oppomart ahead of release

Xiaomi Mi 5S is still Xiaomi’s current flagship and one of the best devices on the market with an incredible price. Nevertheless, Oppomart has already listed the next model, Xiaomi Mi6 on its store. Of course, there is no Mi6 yet, its just rumors but probably the store has decided to put it there as a placeholder in order for everything to be ready when it comes out.

Also, in the description below the alleged device there is a fully detailed description of its specs. Again, it is based on rumors going around the tech sites. Just for reference, it’s supposed to feature the Snapdragon 835 SoC along with 6GB RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.0 internal memory. The display is listed a a 5.15″ FHD AMOLED and the main camera a 19MP Sony IMX400 sensor. Still, it’s only rumors and things should be a bit different when it comes out, but the differences shouldn’t be huge. The only thing that seems false is the price as if all the above are true, it will cost well above $299. You can see the listing here.

Images in the article are only for reference, there is no real photo out yet.

