Hafury debuts with Hafury Umax, a 6″ monster with better US support (video)

Some time ago, we referred to the new subsidiary company of Cubot, Hafury. The new brand will focus on price/performance ratio, not much different from what we know about Cubot. Nevertheless, Hafury has it own independent R&D department and has built after sales service centers in EU, USA and Africa.

Its first model will be Hafury Umax, and as its name suggests it will feature a 6″ HD big display and 4500mAh battery capacity. Displays this big are ideal for playing games, viewing videos, reading Ebooks, using GPS etc. Apart from the big display (something that more and more manufacturers adopt) it carries 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Not a bad combination considering the fact that it should come at an affordable price. In the camera department, there is a front 5MP shooter and a 13MP rear one. <eanwhile, it runs on Android 7.0 out-of-the-box and its heart is the MT6580 SoC.

There is one other thing worth mentioning: The Hafury Umax has more frequencies for US carriers and that means that this phone will travel to the USA, something that most other competitor brands can’t do. Below, you can see the promotion video of the device.

The device will be ready to launch in April and the price will be around $80. Also, many gifts will be available during the 1st round of presale. For more details, visit the product page here.

