MGCOOL Explorer ES: A good action camera for $32.99 only

After the success of previously launched MGCOOL Explorer and MGCOOL Explorer 1S, the Chinese manufacturer has unveiled a brand new action camera named MGCOOL Explorer ES for only a few bucks. Only $32.99 to be precise. The killer feature of the Explorer ES action camera is its price. Firstly, there is a great price advantage when compared with competing action cameras since the Explorer ES camera is priced only at $32.99. You will not find any other action camera with premium features for as low as $35. You will be able to capture stunning visuals of trekking, climbing and boating with the budget-friendly Explorer ES camera.

The camera implements all the latest technologies including the Drawing technology into the Explorer ES camera. In addition to support for Full HD, the Explorer ES also integrates enhanced waterproof (30m depth) capabilities coupled with Wi-Fi (up to 10m) capability. Aimed for mid-level markets, the MGCOOL Explorer ES sports a 2″ display, Allwinner V3 processor, H.264 compression mode and storage expansion up to 64GB. The camera ships with a 1050mAh battery, which is capable of delivering a working time of 80 minutes. The charging time is 2 hours with the provided charger/ Moreover, the 170-degree wide angle lens enables you to capture brilliant visuals.

The highlight of the MGCOOL Explorer ES is its ability to shoot Full HD videos at 60fps. You can also make use of the camera to capture images from 2MB up to a maximum of 16MB. Currently, the MGCOOL Explorer ES is available for pre-order exclusively on Banggood.com for $32.99 for the first 30 order placements. After that, the price will increase.

What are you waiting for? Grab the MGCOOL Explorer ES camera at down to earth price now and enjoy all the fun during the upcoming holidays. Stay tuned on MGCOOL official website and Facebook Page for more product announcements and news.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: