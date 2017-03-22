UMi Plus E vs UMi Z: Which one would you choose? (video)

UMi Plus E and UMi Z have been two compelling models from UMIDIGI in the last 6 months. Not only compelling, but competing too. Both have debuted the latest two MediaTek processors, Helio P20 and Helio X27 respectively. The good indication has sprouted from the users suggesting that both two models satisfy users in different forms of phone usages. But often, we hear people who are interested in UMIDIGI products have hard time choosing between UMi Plus E and UMi Z.

In order to make it a bit clearer on whether Plus E or UMi Z suits your needs best, below is a small comparison for your review. This is not a head to head comparison to indicate which one is better. It is more of a presentation for you to decide with which you’d feel better owning.

UMi Plus E – download heaps of Apps for intensive use

Highlight features of UMi Plus E

1. Powerful and efficient processor – MTK Helio P20

2. 6GB RAM + 64GB storage

UMi Plus E features a processor built with a 16nm manufacturing process, very frugal, yet powerful. The 6GB RAM allow for extreme multitasking, smooth and speedy launching of apps. Also, the 64GB storage is more than enough to save your favorite content. Lastly, there is a Sony 4000mAh battery with a quick charge for optimal battery performance, assisted by the low power consuming processor.

UMi Z – highest comprehensive phone performance

Highlights features of UMi Z

1. Latest and most powerful MTK processor- Helio X27 2.6GHz Deca-core

2. Full metal unibody design

3. Best selfie smartphone- 13mp front camera with soft flashlight

With the latest and powerful processor, UMi Z is also performing well in gaming. It sports a full metal unibody with 8.2mm thickness and a 3780mAh big battery. A 13MP front camera with selfie soft light, gives you one of the most advanced front cameras while on the back, there is also a 13MP sensor with laser autofocus, and PDAF plus Quad LED flashlight.

There you go. This is the short version of the two contenders. More detailed information is available on their official website. Which would you choose?

