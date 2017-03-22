Xiaomi Mi5 and Mi5S gets a price-cut on Gearbest (coupon)

Those of you that read tech news the last few days, you might have read about rumors the upcoming Xiaomi Mi6. An upcoming upgrade is good news for people that don’t bother getting the latest flagship every year, but settle with last year’s flagships that have reduced prices.

Among last year’s best devices, undoubtedly is Xiaomi Mi5 and its upgraded sibling, the Mi5S. The Mi5 came a bit late, a long time after the Mi4 and was a huge upgrade. Featuring the Snapdragon 820 along with 3GB/4GB RAM and several storage options, it sports a compact size with a 5.15″ FHD display and a 15MP camera with OIS. The offer is about the 3GB/64GB version. Just use coupon Mi5AS during checkout and the price goes down to $213.99. You can get it here.

Some months later, the Mi5S was released with upgraded hardware and slightly different design. The current model features the Snapdragon 821 SoC. To get the reduced price, use coupon Mi5R checkout. This brings the price down to $263.99. Get it here.

As always, bare in mind that units are very limited.

