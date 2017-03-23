Blackview A9 Pro smartphone is coming to join the Dual-Camera fellowship

You must have heard hundreds of times about the dual-camera trend that hit the Chinese manufacturers the past few months. Well, it’s not over as more and more manufacturers come to join the daul-camera fellowship. Blackview is next in line with the Blackview A9 Pro midranger that will feature a dual Samsung sensor on the back.

And the good news don’t end there. For those who hate the huge displays that have become a standard, the A9 Pro will feature a 5″ AUO display with 720p resolution and 2.5D curved glass on top. In addition, the MT6737 SoC is onboard along with 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage. The front camera will carry a 2MP sensor while the dual rear camera will carry an 8MP as well as a 0.3MP sensor from Samsung.

But the dual-camera is not the only killer feature of the A9 Pro. Although being a 5″ display smartphone, Blackview has managed to fit a 3000mAh battery it a body that has a a rubber back for better grip and scratch resistance. The A9 Pro will be available soon as well as its price category.

