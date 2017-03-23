Elephone C1 Max full specs and unboxing video released (video)

After a long period of bits and pieces of information leaks, the Elephone C1 Max is now officially released. As a matter of fact, it is already on the Elephone website with a price tag of $129.99. Together with the official specs, the company also uploaded an unboxing video on YouTube. The model used is the Wine Red color and it looks beautiful.

As you can see in the video above, apart from the usual charger and USB cable, the box contains a protective silicon case as a gift. Also, we can see the device in action, as it is ready for release. The Android 7.0 version is one of the latest and Elephone chose to keep the environment as pure as possible, so no custom launchers and icons are present. Just pure Android interface that with the use of a 3d-party launcher you can transform it into anything you want.

What’s more, screen wake up and unlock is supported by the fingerprint sensor found on the back. You can checkout the full specs and details on the official product page here.

