Vphone M4 is coming soon with IP67 certification (video)

Vphone, a brand that is under the No.1 company, specializes in rugged smartphones for users that are a little reckless or their profession has a lot of dirt and water involved. Now, it is ready to release a new model, Vphone M4 that is the successor of the existing M3 model.

The Vphone M4 features the quad-core MTK6580 SoC that provides adequate power and low consumption. The SoC is backed by 1GB RAM and 8GB of storage, They may not seem much, but its the minimum amount for the device to run smoothly and its more than enough for a little less than $70 that is rumored the price to be. As a rugged phone, M4 is IP67 waterproof, shockproof, scratch proof, anti-pressure and dust-proof. You can use it in most situations, rainy, high temperature, dusty, hoar-frost, etc. It can withstand some really difficult conditions.

Also the IP67 waterproof feature means that you can take it to swim, go to the spa or play it on the beach. You can chat with friends, watch videos without worrying about waves anymore. It will come with Android 6.0, a fairly up-to-date version. Below, you can watch a short durability test that the company uploaded on YouTube. For more details, you can visit the company’s website here.

