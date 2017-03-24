The Elephone P9000 is a 5.5″ display device in the body of a 5-incher

Ok, we may be exaggerating a bit about the dimensions of Elephone P9000, but the truth is that Elephone has managed to make a compact design come to life with the super-narrow side bezels. This is rather useful when using the device single-handedly, as we all know what happens when a smartphone slips and falls on the ground.

Elephone P9000 features a 5.5-inch 1080p display and flaunts a metallic build with a nearly bezel-less design. The smartphone is pretty slim and looks premium. It is fueled by a MediaTek MT6755 (a.k.a. Helio P10) chipset clocked at 2GHz as well as 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It comes with a fingerprint sensor right underneath the rear camera.

The rear camera features a 13MP SonyIMX258 sensor and on the front there is an 8MP camera. It runs on Android Nougat (the update is official for 4 month now) and supports 4G LTE connectivity in addition to other connectivity features like WiFi, 3G, Bluetooth,GPS and USB Type-C. Lastly, there is a 3000mAh capacity battery with fast charging support that can fully charge your device in just 70 minutes.

It is now available on eBay and Aliexpress for under $200. UK residents can find it here, Italians can get it here while all the rest of the world can buy it from Aliexpress.

