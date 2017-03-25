Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Working Pictures Leaked

There’s only a few days left before the official unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus so it isn’t a surprise that the leaks have been ramping up these past few days. Today, pictures of a working Galaxy S8 Plus were leaked online showing us a very good look at the front of the device as well as how things will look on its gigantic, almost edge-to-edge 6.2-inch display.

Looking at what’s displayed on the device’s display, we can instantly see Samsung’s latest Grace UX including the trio of on-screen buttons which replace the physical and capacitive buttons found on previous Galaxy models. We also get to see the Advanced Features menu of the Galaxy S8 Plus, which shows us several options such as Smart Stay, Game Manager, One-Handed Operation, and Multi-Window.

Also shown in the images is a display resolution selector, which will allow users to adjust the resolution of the Galaxy S8 Plus’s display. The image also confirms the unconventional 18.5:9 aspect ratio and resolutions Samsung is using for the Galaxy S8 which include a max display resolution of 2960×1440, 2220 x 1080, and 1480 x 720 pixels.

Lastly, we get to see what the Galaxy S8 Plus’s built-in camera app interface and menu will look like. The image also confirms that the rear camera of the Galaxy S8 Plus is indeed a 12-megapixel shooter while its front-facing camera comes with an 8-megapixel sensor. The camera menu also shows that the Galaxy S8 Plus can take Full HD 1080p videos.

RELATED: Samsung Galaxy S8 Could Have 3-Month Unconditional Refund Period

The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are scheduled to be unveiled next week at Samsung’s Unpacked event on March 29.

(source | via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: