UMIDIGI Z Red becomes the Android alternative of iPhone 7 RED

And suddenly, Red smartphones are starting to pop up like mushrooms! No, there isn’t something hidden behind this event, it’s just that Apple released the Red version of iPhone 7 and everyone else follow. This is not a bad thing at all, as Red looks awesome on aluminum. And if we can’t get an iPhone because it’s freakingly expensive or because we like Android better, then UMIDIGI Z is a perfect alternative.

UMIDIGI (formerly UMi), follows the trend of what iPhone does, and they have a good reason to do so. It is the first red model ever appeared in the company’s product line. For UMIDIGI Z (UMi Z), it represents the hot, strong, stimulating side of the color that emits excitement and energy.

The red smartphone coming from UMIDIGI may not be as furtive as the Moscow–Washington hotline Red Phone, but it surely links you to anywhere in the world with better solutions. It comes loaded with the same Helio X27 deca-core SoC, 5.5″ 1080p display, 4GB RAM and 32GB storage and supports up to 256GB extend memory as the standard model. Both cameras carry a 13MP sensor with selfie soft-light on the front camera, and a 3780mAh battery plus fast charging.

As a special edition, the Red UMIDIGI Z (UMi Z) is estimated to be sold at $269.99, while the regular UMIDIGI Z (UMi Z) can be obtained at the promotion price for $229.99. You can find them at the licensed Gearbest and Banggood stores.

