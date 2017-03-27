Vernee Apollo X Reservation: Get a $40 coupon and win a free smartphone

Vernee will shortly begin presales and now the reservation of Vernee Apollo X is live. As a new member of Vernee’s high-end Apollo Series, Apollo X is a product of Vernee’s communication with its users, built for best user experience. Also, according to the company, this model signifies Vernee’s gratitude and devotion to its followers.

Carrying MTK Helio X20, the all new Cortex™-A72 framework and backed by 16-core Mali-880 GPU, Apollo X scores over 100K in AnTuTu test. So, whatever you are using it for, 3D heavy game or 4K video, it should be fluid and fast. Meanwhile, since Mediatek implemented the 3-cluster architecture, lower power consumption is achieved for longer battery performance. In cooperation with the 4GB RAM @933Mhz, multi-tasking should not be a problem as well. Lastly, 64GB of internal storage is enough for the vast majority of users. If not, you can expand it with up to 128GB more via microSD card.

Now, on to the operating system. Apollo X is the first to run on Vernee’s own operating system – VOS, a fork of Android OS that is meant for users all around the world. According to Vernee, it has an easy learning curve and it’s smooth and power-efficient, delivering fluid user experience. We hope they keep updating a lot in the future.

On to the camera department, there is a Dual ISP (Omage Signal Processor) driving the main 13MP Camera that features an F/2.0 aperture, PDAF, Dual-tone flash and a 0.1s autofocus. On the front, there is a 5MP sensor which we hope has an above average low-light performance. Also on the front, there is the 5.5″ FHD IGZO panel display.

As a premium category device, Apollo X adopts the leading quick charging solution – Vcharge (9V2A, 18W) coupled with a 3500mAh high density battery and USB Type-C connector that you can use it for connecting USB Type-C headphones. In addition, the 3.5mm jack is still there. Finally, there is a 360° fingerprint Touch ID that unlocks the device in just 0.1s.

A while ago, the Vernee CEO, Jacky, revealed that it would be no higher than $230. During the reservations period, you can get an extra $40 off by subscribing here to receive the discount coupon. Not only that, but you enter the draw to win a free device. You can reserve your here. The presale will begin on April 5th.

