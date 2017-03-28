Compal Invests 700 Million Yuan in LeEco’s Leshi Zhixin

Taiwanese company Compal Electronics, one of LeEco’s suppliers, has announced that it has bought a 700 million Yuan stake in Leshi Internet Information and Technology Corp., one of LeEco’s subsidiaries.

The investment will give Compal Electronics a 2.15 percent stake in Leshi Zhixin, a company known for their smart Internet TVs and other video products and services, and will give LeEco some much needed income to help with its recent financial troubles.

Compal is also one of the companies that LeEco still owes money to but according to a LeEco spokesperson, the two things are separate and the companies have already previously settles on a repayment schedule for the debt.

RELATED: LeEco Lays Off 85% of Employees in India

While it’s rare and unusual that a supplier invests into one of its clients, this isn’t the first time one of LeEco’s suppliers has invested in Leshi. Just last month, Truly International invested 720 million Yuan in the subsidiary.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: