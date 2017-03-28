Latest MIUI Beta Version Fixes Mi 5 Performance Issues

Xiaomi’s current flagship smartphone, the Mi 5, has established a pretty large user base and the company has been pretty diligent with updates for the device’s MIUI operating system. But one of the device’s previous updates ended up causing more issues than it fixed, including issues with performance, mobile data, Wi-Fi, memory, and battery.

But a Xiaomi engineer working on MIUI has announced on Chinese social media platform Weibo that the next update for the device, which is currently available as a beta version, will fix the Mi 5’s performance issues. The Xiaomi engineer also announced that the full stable version of the update should be out in a week.

It must be noted that the engineer only mentioned that the update would fix the device’s performance issues and did not mention any of the other issues that have been previously reported so it has yet to be seen if the update will fix those as well.

Additionally, the performance improvements will not only affect the Mi 5 but also some of Xiaomi’s other devices including the Redmi 4, Mi Note 2, and Mi 5c.

